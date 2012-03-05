* Poll finds common misperceptions among primary care
doctors
* Prostate screening cited as example of overused screening
By Frederik Joelving
March 5 (Reuters Health) - Most U.S. doctors fail to
grasp simple statistics about the effectiveness of cancer
screening, which could boost their enthusiasm for unproven and
potentially harmful tests, a survey suggests.
For instance, three-quarters of more than 400 doctors
surveyed believed better survival rates prove screening is a
lifesaver although that's not the case, researchers say.
Nearly half thought early detection translates into saving
lives - another common misperception. The survey of primary care
physicians took place in 2010 and 2011. Its results were
published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
"This is really unfortunate because one of the things we
always say is, 'Discuss it with your doctor,'" said Dr. Otis
Brawley, chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society.
"This is evidence that your doctor doesn't know."
Brawley, who wasn't involved in the survey, said a lack of
statistical sophistication among doctors is part of the reason
why routine prostate cancer screening, now a controversial
practice, had become so widespread.
"Unfortunately we have all been taught that the way to deal
with cancer is to find it early," he told Reuters Health. "As we
have learned more and more about cancer, we are starting to find
that that's not true."
A survival rate shows how many people with a given disease
are still alive after a defined period of time, say five years.
Screening patients automatically increases survival rates,
because finding a tumor early means people live for a longer
period of time with their cancer diagnosis than if they had
waited until they had symptoms to see a doctor - regardless of
whether or not anything is done to treat them.
A death rate shows what percentage of patients die during a
trial that compares people who were screened versus those were
not, and therefore is a better gauge of whether the screening
offered a benefit or not.
In some cases, such as slow-growing prostate cancers, the
tumor might never have bothered a patient in the first place.
That means screening, and the further tests and treatments that
might follow, could lead to costs and potential side effects
without any benefit to the patient.
"For helping people understand if screening works, survival
rates are misleading," said Dr. Steven Woloshin of Dartmouth
Medical School, who worked on the survey.
He said death rates gleaned from clinical trials are the
only reliable way to judge if a screening test is effective.
When asked if a better survival rate proves that screening saves
lives, less than a quarter of doctors answered that it doesn't,
while 76 percent believed it did.
Forty-seven percent of doctors also thought early detection
of cancers is proof that screening saves lives, while 49 percent
answered that that's not the case.
DOCTORS' CONFUSION AFFECTS PATIENTS
Doctors were three times more likely to recommend a test
that increased five-year survival rates from 68 percent to 99
percent than to recommend a test that slashed the much more
important death rate from 2 in 1,000 people to 1.6 in 1000,
according to the survey.
"Physicians clearly do not understand how to interpret
cancer screening statistics themselves - expecting them to
communicate this information to patients is a stretch," Dr.
Virginia A. Moyer, who leads the U.S. Preventive Services Task
Force, wrote in an editorial on the poll.
Dr. Elie A. Akl of the University at Buffalo in New York,
who has studied risk communication, said better guidelines for
how to report medical studies are important.
"The solution might not (just) be further education of
physicians but also standardized naming and reporting of
statistics in a way that makes intuitive sense, not just for
clinicians, but also for journalists and the lay public," he
said.
In the meantime, patient advocacy groups can help educate
consumers about the questions they should be asking their
doctors, said Brawley.
"What are the harms of this screening test? What are the
potential benefits? If the patient gets an answer of increased
five-year survival, that's an indication that their doctor
doesn't know what they are talking about," Brawley said.
(SOURCE: bit.ly/an7XRm Annals of Internal Medicine, March
5, 2012.)
