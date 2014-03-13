By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, March 13
LOS ANGELES, March 13 U.S. health experts
recommended that a test for cancer-causing strains of the human
papillomavirus (HPV) be approved to replace Pap smears in
screening most women for cervical cancer, but the plan met with
some skepticism within the medical community.
Roche Holding AG is seeking Food and Drug
Administration approval to market its cobas HPV test, which
detects the DNA of 14 strains of the sexually-transmitted virus,
as a stand-alone tool to screen for cervical cancer risk in
women age 25 and older.
But experts said it will be tough to convince doctors to
move from the current testing guidelines, which call for the use
of both Pap tests and HPV tests, since there have been no
studies directly comparing the regimens.
"I think this is a good thing, but the question is it the
best thing," said Dr David Chelmow, who led development of the
American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' screening
guidelines. "The preferred method of screening right now is Pap
tests and HPV together. It's not clear which way is better."
Roche presented data on Wednesday showing that with its
assay, women who test positive for HPV 16 or 18, the two most
common strains of the virus, would then undergo a more invasive
test known as colposcopy. Women who test positive for other
high-risk HPV strains would be given Pap tests as initial follow
up.
But there are still questions, including how often the test
should be done and the rate of false positives, Dr Chelmow said.
"It will take some time for the ACS (American Cancer Society),
the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and other big groups to
get a chance to look at the data," he noted. "There is little
comparative effectiveness data comparing primary HPV screening
with co-testing."
Current guidelines, set by the American Cancer Society and
other medical associations, call for the dual use of both Paps
and HPV tests every five years to screen for cervical cancer
risk in women between the ages of 30 and 65. For younger women
ages 21 to 30, the recommendations call only for Pap smears
every three years.
For decades, Papanicolaou tests, or "Pap smears," have been
used to check for abnormal cells on the cervix as the first line
of defense against cervical cancer. The smears are designed to
give direct evidence of microscopic cancerous changes in cells.
Testing for HPV, which causes more than 99 percent of
cervical cancers, is a relatively new diagnostic tool.
Vijay Kumar, an analyst at Wall Street research firm ISI
Group, said in a research note that convincing doctors to use
the Roche test as their only tool "will be a huge task, and you
will need a head-to-head trial versus Pap testing before doctors
even begin to be convinced."
He said another barrier to change is the fact that
pathologists make money on Pap tests and referrals, while with
HPV tests, the test provider makes the bulk of the profit.
Pap smears require doctors to scrape the cervix for loose
cells to test, while the HPV test requires them to swab the
cervix for a test sample.
Roche said a large clinical trial of its HPV test found
that nearly 1 in 7 women with normal Pap results who were also
HPV 16 positive actually had high-grade cervical disease that
was missed.
Each year, about 12,000 women in the United States are
diagnosed with cervical cancer, and around 4,000 women will die
from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention.
HPV is also associated with vaginal and vulvar cancer in
women and can lead to penile cancer in men. It may also lead to
anal and throat cancers among men and women as well as genital
warts.