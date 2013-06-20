By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| WASHINGTON, June 20
WASHINGTON, June 20 Four in 10 U.S. adults are
now caring for a sick or elderly family member as more people
develop chronic illnesses and the population ages, a new study
has found.
"More health care is happening at home," said Susannah Fox,
associate director of the Pew Research Center's Internet and
American Life project and the study's lead author. "As more
people are able to be saved by medical advances, their lives are
being extended, but they're also being sent home medically
fragile. It's caregivers who are the first line of defense."
Researchers, which found that the number of caregivers
increased 10 percent between 2010 and 2013, surveyed 3,014
adults nationwide and found that most caregivers were between 30
and 64 years old.
Fox also said the slow U.S. economy could explain why family
members are becoming more responsible for care. With fewer or
depleted savings, many people are less able to hire professional
help, she said.
About half of the United States population has at least one
chronic condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention. Adults ages 65 and older, 75 percent of whom
have chronic conditions, are expected to make up 19 percent of
the population by 2030, compared with 12 percent in 2000.
"As a chronic illness progresses, family members step in to
help out," said Denise Brown, founder of the support site
caregiving.com. "There's a better understanding of the
progression of the disease than the practitioner because they
live with it."
Fox said many caregivers become "voracious information
consumers" who regularly tap into online resources to help them
care for family or to cope with stress. "They want to turn up
the volume on every resource of healthcare," she said.
Nearly half of adults surveyed in an earlier Pew Research
Study said they expect to care for an elderly parent or relative
at some point. Fox said the number of caregivers will likely
continue increasing.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Ros Krasny, Steve
Orlofsky and Toni Reinhold)