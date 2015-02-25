NEW YORK Feb 25 Overuse of antibiotics made
Americans more vulnerable to a strain of bacteria that caused
nearly half a million infections and contributed to at least
29,000 deaths in a single year, U.S. public health officials
warned in a study published on Wednesday.
The study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention focused on the Clostridium difficile bacterium, which
can cause deadly diarrhea. The findings, published in the New
England Journal of Medicine, highlight how overprescription of
antibiotics has fueled a rise in bacteria that are resistant to
treatment.
People who take antibiotics are most at risk of acquiring C.
difficile because these medications also wipe out "good"
bacteria that protect a healthy person against the infection.
"Antibiotics are clearly driving this whole problem,"
Clifford McDonald, CDC senior advisor for science and integrity,
said on a conference call with reporters.
One in every three infections occurred in patients 65 and
older, the study found, with more than 100,000 C. difficile
cases found in U.S. nursing homes. The bacteria often spreads
through the hands and equipment of health care professionals and
hospital surfaces rife with bacteria.
The rate of hospitalizations for C. difficile doubled from
2000 to 2010, according to the study, partly due to the
emergence of a particularly dangerous strain, NAP1, that is more
likely to cause infection in patients. It can produce a powerful
toxin that causes deadly diarrhea and such severe damage to the
bowels that part of the colon must be removed.
The data used in the study are from 2011, and the rate of
disease was projected to have continued increasing through 2012.
Part of the increase comes from a more sensitive laboratory
test that better detects the infection, McDonald said.
Yet much of the problem still lies in poor detection and
diagnosis methods, CDC officials said.
In 2010, for example, Brooklyn teacher Peggy Lillis, 56,
developed painful diarrhea one morning, her son, Christian
Lillis, told reporters.
After a telephone consultation, her doctor prescribed
medication not suited to treating C. difficile. She died less
than 36 hours later, after emergency room physicians diagnosed
her with C. difficile.
"C. difficile must be diagnosed quickly and correctly," said
Michael Bell, deputy director of CDC's division of Healthcare
Quality Promotion.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by David Gregorio)