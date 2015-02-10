WASHINGTON Feb 10 The advisory panel on the
U.S. government's dietary guidelines has decided to drop its
caution against eating cholesterol-laden food, the Washington
Post reported on Tuesday.
At a December meeting, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory
Committee discussed its decision to no longer deem cholesterol a
"nutrient of concern," according to the Washington Post.
The committee will soon release a report for the federal
government to use as the basis of its dietary guidelines, and is
withholding comment until the publication, the news outlet
reported.
The committee did not reverse warnings on high levels of
what is commonly considered "bad cholesterol," which has been
linked to heart disease and possibly other health problems.
For decades, the government has warned against diets high in
cholesterol. But now many nutritionists now believe that
cholesterol intake may not significantly impact cholesterol
blood levels or increase the risk of heart disease in healthy
adults, according to the Washington Post.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernard Orr)