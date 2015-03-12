By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 Raising the minimum age to
purchase tobacco products to 21 or 25 years old would
significantly reduce their use and tobacco-related illnesses in
the United States, a study published Thursday found, suggesting
that states and local authorities should consider passing such
laws.
If the minimum age was raised to 19 years old, smoking
prevalence would decrease 3 percent by 2100. It would decrease
by 12 and 16 percent in the same period if the legal age was
raised to 21 or 25 years old, according to the study conducted
by the influential Institute of Medicine and a panel of experts.
U.S. smoking rates have dropped sharply from 42 percent of
the population in 1964 to 18 percent today. Along with many
other measures aimed at curbing smoking during that period,
states have established minimum legal ages, mostly at 18 years
old. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which sponsored the
report, cannot increase the minimum age to buy tobacco in the
country from 18, but states and local authorities can do so.
Four states - Alabama, Alaska, New Jersey and Utah - have
increased the minimum age to buy cigarettes to 19 years old. New
York City and some cities in Massachusetts have increased it to
21 years old.
The report was presented to the FDA on Tuesday, said Richard
Bonnie, chair of the report committee. "We hope that the
localities and the states will pay attention to the report as
they make their judgments about what to do," he said in an
interview.
Many parts of the brain do not fully develop until age 25,
including the parts most responsible for impulse control,
decision making and peer susceptibility and conformity,
according to the study. That makes adolescent brains highly
vulnerable to nicotine use and addiction, researchers said.
Among people who smoked daily, 90 percent had tried their
first cigarette before the age of 19 while the remaining 10
percent had tried tobacco products by 26, the study found. That
data suggests that if someone has not smoked a cigarette by 25
years old, they are unlikely ever to do so, said Bonnie.
Raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products would reduce
not only smoking rates, but many tobacco-related illnesses. For
example, researchers estimate that if the legal age was raised
to 21, there would be 249,000 fewer premature deaths for people
born between 2000 and 2019, 45,000 fewer deaths from lung cancer
and 4.2 million fewer years of life lost.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Frances Kerry)