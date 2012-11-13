* A decade on, former president revisits health inequality
* Initial focus on Arkansas, California
* Verizon, NBC, General Electric among first partners
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Nov 13 In one of his last messages to
the U.S. Congress as president, Bill Clinton declared
disparities in health "unacceptable in a country that values
equality and equal opportunity for all," and called for a
national goal to eliminate the disparities by 2010.
It didn't happen. But what Clinton couldn't accomplish with
his final-days fiat in 2001, he hopes to achieve through his
William J. Clinton Foundation.
On Tuesday, he announced one of the foundation's most
ambitious efforts yet: The Clinton Health Matters Initiative
will try to close the gap in health based on income, race and
education, and also take aim at preventable disease.
Health disparities and preventable illness "are robbing
people of a lot of good years. We can't let that continue,"
Clinton said in an interview.
The two issues have proved to be among the most intractable
in healthcare, and it is anyone's guess whether Clinton might
succeed where others have failed. But his foundation is amassing
a record of success on issues from HIV/AIDS in Africa, where it
has persuaded drug companies to slash the price of anti-HIV
drugs, to childhood obesity in the United States, partnering
with beverage companies to get sugary drinks out of schools.
Clinton is taking a similar approach with the new
initiatives, enlisting Verizon, General Electric Co.
, Tenet Healthcare Corp. and NBC/Universal
as corporate partners.
All four - which together employ some 600,000 people - will
start or extend wellness programs in their workplaces and
communities to fight preventable illness through free exercise
classes, organizing walking groups in poor neighborhoods,
bringing farmers' markets to "food deserts" where grocery stores
are rare and smoking-cessation programs.
The effort to reduce health disparities will start in
California's Coachella Valley - where health disparities between
communities like Palm Springs and neighboring rural towns are
among the highest in the country - and Little Rock, Ark.,
Clinton's home state.
Verizon is rolling out a number of technologies to help cut
the health gap between often-poor rural areas and wealthier
suburbs and cities.
Among them, said Dr. Peter Tippett, chief medical officer of
Verizon's health information technology practice, are networks
that will allow rural doctors to send X-ray images and EKG
readings to hospitals for analysis, wireless networks so
patients can take their own blood pressure and other readings
and have them sent to their doctor, and technology that
automatically alerts a physician when a patient with a chronic
disease takes a turn for the worse.
LOST YEARS
Reducing health disparities is not only a matter of justice,
Clinton said, but also of economics.
"We're devoting more than 17 percent of our GDP for
healthcare costs, and the next highest-spending countries -
Germany and France - are at 11 or 12 percent," Clinton said in
an interview. "But we're not getting healthier."
The U.S. ranks well below many other industrialized
countries in infant mortality, deaths from heart disease and
other measures.
If U.S. healthcare costs fell to the percentage of GDP of
the next-highest-spending countries - the 6 percent savings is
just under $1 trillion - "the savings could be used for pay
raises and education and technology investments," Clinton said.
Some of the nation's poor health and resulting healthcare
spending comes from the gap between rich and poor, black and
white, educated and not.
Babies born to black U.S. women, for instance, are 1.5 to 3
times more likely to die than those born to white or
Asian-American women, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said last year. While 29 percent of white Americans
have hypertension, 42 percent of blacks do.
Wealth-based health disparities are just as stark. Poorer
Americans are so much more likely than better-off ones to be
hospitalized, largely due to preventable illnesses such as
diabetes and asthma, that eliminating this rich-poor gap would
prevent some 1 million hospitalizations and save $6.7 billion in
health-care costs annually, found the CDC.
The Foundation has made forays into improving Americans'
health in the past. With the American Heart Association, it
formed the Alliance for a Healthier Generation in 2005 to reduce
childhood obesity. The group forged an agreement with Coca Cola
, PepsiCo, Dr Pepper Snapple and the
American Beverage Association to remove most sugar-sweetened
drinks from schools.
Treating preventable illnesses such as obesity-related
diabetes already costs more than $150 billion a year and is
poised to cost another $48 billion to $66 billion a year,
Clinton said, citing a recent study by researchers at Columbia
University. That contributes to the soaring cost of healthcare -
now $2.6 trillion, or $8,400 per person and 18 percent of the
economy.
"Big employers with a coherent culture of wellness can make
a massive difference" by reducing preventable disease, Clinton
said.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)