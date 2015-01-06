Jan 5 Corn syrup was found to be more toxic to
female mice than table sugar, shortening their lives and cutting
their rate of reproduction, according to a study by University
of Utah researchers published online in a scientific journal on
Monday.
The research, funded by the National Institutes of Health
and the National Science Foundation, is among the first to
differentiate between the effects of the fructose-glucose
mixture found in corn syrup and sucrose, or table sugar, said
University of Utah biology professor Wayne Potts, senior author
of the paper.
It is to be published in March in the print edition of the
Journal of Nutrition.
The study showed that female mice fed a diet which contained
25 percent of calories from added fructose and glucose
carbohydrates known as monosaccharides that are found in corn
syrup died at a rate 1.87 times higher than female mice on a
diet in which 25 percent of calories came from sucrose.
The mice on the fructose-glucose diet produced 26.4 percent
fewer offspring than their counterparts on the diet containing
added table sugar, according to the paper.
Male mice given either high-fructose or sucrose diets showed
no differences in lifespan or reproduction for reasons that were
not immediately clear, Potts said. He added that it is possible
that both forms of sugar are bad for male mice.
The study suggests humans, especially women, could face
adverse health effects tied to consuming too much corn syrup,
which is found in many processed food products, Potts said.
Between 13 and 25 percent of Americans are estimated to eat
diets containing 25 percent or more of calories from added
sugars, according to the paper.
The study on corn syrup struck a sour note for the Corn
Refiners Association, which said the research lacked scientific
merit and misrepresented the effects of consuming high-fructose
corn syrup.
"The physiological and psychological differences between
humans and rodents are so diverse that you simply cannot compare
the two when determining the health impact of any food or
ingredient," the group said in a statement.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by Dan
Whitcomb and Eric Walsh)