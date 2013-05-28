By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK May 28 Americans accustomed to
immediate access to the newest technology may be shocked to find
that is not the case when it comes to devices that treat ailing
hearts.
U.S. approval requirements for cardiac devices are much more
stringent than in Europe, where there is no centralized
decision-making body. But a growing number of U.S. heart doctors
feel the regulations are so demanding that patients are being
denied access to beneficial therapies.
From 2006 to 2011, European regulators approved
mid-to-high-risk medical devices, including heart devices, an
average of four years ahead of the more conservative U.S. Food
and Drug Administration, according to a report last year by
Boston Consulting Group. The quicker road to market in Europe
did not lead to a discernible increase in recalls or safety
problems, according to BCG and the California Healthcare
Institute, which conducted the study, and Eucomed, the European
trade group.
"There is frustration among the U.S.
investigators(researchers) and U.S. care providers around
delayed access to certain interventions that appear to be a
winner," said Dr. Patrick O'Gara, a cardiologist with Brigham
and Women's Hospital in Boston.
An example cited by several doctors is a replacement for
diseased heart valves made by U.S. device maker Edwards
Lifesciences. The Sapien transcatheter aortic valve
replacement (TAVR) system is particularly suited for elderly and
frail patients, since it can be put in place via a catheter
threaded through an artery rather than replacing a valve by
cracking open the chest for heart surgery.
"With this disease, if you wait two or three years, 60 or 80
percent of (patients) are dead. So not to have the most updated
version of the device to treat more patients like this doesn't
seem to be a particularly good idea," said Dr. Martin Leon,
director of the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at
Columbia University Medical Center in New York.
Heart disease remains the world's No. 1 killer. An estimated
500,000 Americans suffer from severely diseased heart valves,
according to the American Heart Association. Many could be
candidates for valve replacements.
The approval delays are also costing device makers, such as
Edwards and Medtronic Inc, hundreds of millions of
dollars in potential sales while they are being asked to help
pay for U.S. healthcare reform through new taxes.
Dismay among heart doctors over delayed access to new
devices gained momentum at this year's American College of
Cardiology (ACC) meeting, which featured several U.S. clinical
trials of devices long available in Europe.
One top researcher at the meeting called the United States
"a Third World country" when it comes to availability of
cutting-edge heart devices.
Only Edwards' original Sapien valve has U.S. approval -
which it received in 2011, four years after Europe and
elsewhere. European cardiologists have been using a
next-generation version, which doctors find easier to maneuver
into place and believe may cause less trauma to the artery, for
three years.
That is why Leon, who is co-lead investigator of U.S.
clinical trials for both the original Sapien heart valve and the
smaller, newer Sapien XT, sends some patients to Europe for
treatment if he believes them better suited for the sleeker XT.
Medtronic has a similar heart valve replacement awaiting
U.S. approval that has been used in Europe since 2007.
Asked at the ACC meeting if he found the situation
frustrating, Dr. Gary Mintz, chief medical officer of the
Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York, shot back: "You
mean because Algeria had TAVR before the U.S.?"
"Even the FDA recognizes the problem, but they are
answerable to Congress, not us," Mintz said.
FDA'S BID TO STREAMLINE
The FDA requires proof of efficacy as well as safety through
carefully controlled, randomized clinical trials before
approving products, and may ask for long-term follow-up data.
"We recognize that some of our regulatory requirements have
been viewed as impediments compared to other parts of the
world," said Andrew Farb, medical officer in the FDA's division
of cardiovascular device evaluation.
The FDA is working on a new program to help streamline the
path to U.S. approval that would involve the agency much earlier
in device development - possibly discussing results with
researchers after use in the first patient, according to Farb.
The agency expects to publish this year its "early
feasibility study guidance," which it hopes will outline a path
toward swifter reviews and approvals of devices in development
in the United States, Farb said.
"When you're starting a new way of thinking, getting this
really ramped up is a challenge, but we're hopeful," he said.
Some companies, eager for faster returns on their
investments, have moved early-stage device trials overseas,
since they know they are likely to be able to begin selling the
products there years earlier. That has added to delays of U.S.
trials and approvals, Farb and others said.
Enrolling patients in randomized U.S. trials mandated by the
FDA is also being hampered by patient fear they would be put in
a control group that did not get the new device, doctors said.
Farb said the FDA is concerned by such trends and is seeking
ways to move early-stage human trials back to the United
States.
EUROPE MAY SEEK TIGHTER CONTROLS
In Europe, device makers must prove a product's safety to
the satisfaction of one of some 80 designated regulator bodies
and show it functions as intended. Effectiveness is determined
through post-approval surveillance as it is used in patients.
Some European politicians view the system as too lax and have
called for a model closer to the U.S.
"I think we need to meet somewhere in between," said Dr.
David Holmes, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic and a past ACC
president, of the two regulatory systems. He said Europe may
need to tighten its regulations without necessarily adding years
to its process.
One suggestion put forward by Eucomed - a device industry
trade group that represents thousands of companies - and others
would significantly cut the number of European regulators
allowed to approve higher-risk devices.
U.S. doctors are actively looking for ways to address the
issue. "We need a coalition of involved, thoughtful and balanced
individuals who see things on both sides of the equation and
look for every opportunity to shorten this time line," O'Gara
said.
Holmes said such a coalition, including researchers,
manufacturers and physician groups like ACC and the Society of
Thoracic Surgeons, is looking to work more closely with the FDA
on the issue. He said the group is compiling a database of all
patients getting TAVR to enhance understanding of the
procedure's long-term performance and aid the FDA in making
decisions.
MILLIONS IN LOST SALES
The approval lag means companies are leaving money on the
table when it comes to their newest devices.
Edwards' original Sapien sells for about $32,000 per patient
and had U.S. sales of about $200 million in its first year on
the market. Had it been available in the United States at the
same time as Europe, the company could have rung up at least an
additional $800 million in sales, said Joanne Wuensch, an
analyst with BMO Capital Markets. "That assumes no growth, which
is ridiculous, so that is an extraordinarily conservative
number," she said.
Proving efficacy can be a lengthy process. St Jude Medical's
Amplatzer Occluder device, used to close a tiny hole in
the heart, is awaiting an FDA decision. The decisive U.S. trial,
which was not deemed complete until a pre-specified number of
patients suffered strokes or died, took eight years.
For other examples, see:
Eucomed is campaigning to keep in place the system that
brings new products to those markets earlier.
"As you get physician experience developing, you also start
immediately improving the product," said Eucomed CEO Serge
Bernasconi. "That explains why by the time it gets to market in
the U.S., often in Europe we are already on the second or third
generation."
Edwards, which considers the original Sapien valve to be
obsolete and manufactures it only for U.S. use, expects European
approval for its third-generation version by the end of 2013.
Meanwhile, U.S. doctors still await its predecessor.