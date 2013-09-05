Sept 5 Twice as many U.S. middle and high school
students used electronic cigarettes, which mimic traditional
cigarettes and deliver nicotine as a vapor, in 2012 than a year
earlier, and these teens could be on the way to a lifelong
addiction, according to a government report released on
Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 10
percent of high school students surveyed reported using
e-cigarettes in 2012, up from 4.7 percent in 2011.
Some 2.7 percent of middle school students surveyed had used
e-cigarettes in 2012, up from 1.4 percent in 2011.
Last year, nearly 1.8 million middle and high school
students nationwide tried e-cigarettes, the report said.
"The increased use of e-cigarettes by teens is deeply
troubling," said CDC Director Tom Frieden. "Nicotine is a highly
addictive drug. Many teens who start with e-cigarettes may be
condemned to struggling with a lifelong addiction to nicotine
and conventional cigarettes."
E-cigarettes are battery operated, reusable devices,
designed to mimic the size and appearance of traditional
cigarettes but deliver nicotine in vapor form instead of tobacco
or other carcinogens.
Twelve states have laws preventing e-cigarette sales to
minors - California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota,
New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Tennessee, Utah and
Wisconsin. New York banned e-cigarette smoking within 100 feet
of an entrance to a public or private school.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced plans two
years ago to regulate e-cigarettes but has not yet done so.
Lorillard Tobacco Company, which makes e-cigarettes, last
year said on its website that it does not market the product
specifically for teens. Its nicotine cartridges come in flavors
such as cherry crush and vivid vanilla, which is promoted as
tasting like ice cream.
A spokesperson for Lorillard did not respond to requests for
comment.
The survey also found that 76.3 percent of students who used
e-cigarettes in a 30-day period also smoked conventional
cigarettes at the same time.
E-cigarettes have been promoted as an aid to stop smoking
but both the CDC and FDA warn that there is no conclusive
evidence the product aids in quitting smoking.