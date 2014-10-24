(Refiling to fix date in dateline)
By David Morgan and Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Oct 24 President Barack Obama's
response to Ebola ran into fresh criticism from Republicans in
Congress on Friday, as the emergence of a fourth U.S. case in
New York City heightened public anxiety about the potential
spread of the virus.
Darrell Issa, the California Republican who chairs the House
Oversight Committee, blasted what he described as a "bumbling"
administration response characterized by missteps and
ill-considered procedures to protect U.S. healthcare workers at
home and troops in West Africa.
"It would be a major mistake to underestimate what Ebola
could do to populations around the world, and any further
fumbles, bumbles or missteps ... can no longer be tolerated,"
Issa told hearing that required lawmakers to return to
Washington from the campaign trail.
The federal Ebola response has emerged as an issue in
congressional election campaigns across the country, less than
two weeks before a Nov. 4 ballot that will give Republicans an
opportunity to take control of the Senate from Democrats.
Ebola's first appearance on U.S. soil last month with the
arrival of Liberian patient Thomas Eric Duncan led to a series
of public health missteps, including the spread of infection to
two Dallas nurses.
The unrelated fourth U.S. case was identified on Thursday in
New York City, where a doctor who treated Ebola cases in Guinea
in West Africa tested positive for the virus and was
hospitalized in isolation. Three others who had contact with him
were quarantined for observation.
Issa called the news "particularly distressing."
Republicans have criticized the Obama administration's
response, seizing an opportunity to tie their opponents to an
unpopular president and fear of the disease. Meanwhile,
vulnerable Democrats have increasingly signaled their openness
to restrictions on travel from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Ebola has killed at least 4,877 people, mostly in those three
countries.
To date, Republicans have led public appeals for the White
House to impose a travel ban on the West African hot zone. But
Obama has resisted a travel ban on advice from public health
officials who say Ebola poses no major health threat in the
United States and that a ban could prompt travelers from West
Africa's hot zone to hide their origin, making infections much
harder to track.
Instead, the administration has rolled out a new safety
protocol to protect U.S. healthcare workers who care for Ebola
patients, and has beefed up screening and monitoring procedures.
"Simply having those thermal scans and interviews at the
five airport hubs isn't going to satisfy people who are
concerned about minimizing the risk," said Stephen Morrison of
the Centers for Strategic and International Studies.
'SUPPOSED TO BE THE EXPERT'
Some lawmakers have sought to restrain their attacks on the
administration in official comments. "We stand ready to work
with the administration to finally get ahead of this situation.
No one wants an 'I told you so moment'," Republican
Representative Fred Upton of Michigan said in a statement
released by his office.
Friday's mostly cordial proceedings took a turn when Issa
accused Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of giving "false
information" about the dangers of infection and the safety of
CDC treatment protocols that failed to protect two Dallas nurses
from infection.
"We have the head of the CDC, who's supposed to be the
expert, and he's made statements that simply aren't true," Issa
said. "We were relying on protocols that have proven not to be
correct."
Frieden was not among the hearing's four government
witnesses, and CDC officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Other Republicans called for revising Pentagon procedures to
protect thousands of U.S. troops destined for West Africa to
help fight Ebola. The guidelines call for monitoring personnel
for symptoms over a 10-day period - rather than the virus's
maximum 21-day incubation period - before they leave the region.
"I am highly skeptical," said Representative Michael Turner
of Ohio. Three people in Ohio were under quarantine and 163
others were being monitored, after Dallas nurse Amber Vinson
took a commercial flight from Cleveland to Texas while running a
slight fever.
"The American public is concerned that people who are
exposed are having too much contact with the American public and
raising the risk to United States citizens," he said.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti and Roberta
Rampton; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Jonathan Oatis)