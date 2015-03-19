March 18 The last two members of a group of U.S.
healthcare workers whose colleague is being treated for the
Ebola virus returned on Wednesday from Sierra Leone to the
United States, where they are being monitored for possible
exposure to the deadly virus.
Their repatriation brought the total number of Americans
brought back from the West African nation to 18 since last
Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
Wednesday night.
"They were part of the same group that have been coming back
slowly, said CDC spokeswoman Jennifer McQuiston.
Neither of the two healthcare workers brought back Wednesday
has tested positive for Ebola, but they are being monitored
because they might have been exposed to a colleague who has
contracted it.
The infected healthworker is being treated at a
biocontainment unit run by the National Institutes of Health in
Maryland, McQuiston said. The CDC has not yet said how the
initial patient was exposed to the disease.
The others are being observed at several different locations
in the United States, including Atlanta, Maryland and Nebraska.
Most of the healthworkers were employed by the aid group
Partners in Health, though CDC has not divulged their names.
McQuiston did not say where the two who arrived on Wednesday
entered the country, or where they were being sent for
monitoring.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)