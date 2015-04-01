March 31 Five U.S. healthcare workers who
underwent monitoring at a Nebraska medical center after possible
exposure to the Ebola virus in West Africa have completed their
quarantine periods and were symptom-free, the hospital said on
Tuesday.
The workers underwent monitoring for 21 days at the Nebraska
Medical Center in Omaha after participating in a mission to
Sierra Leone where a colleague tested positive for Ebola.
Four of the individuals have since left the area and the
fifth, who had an unrelated cardiac issue while jogging near the
facility over the weekend, has been discharged and would soon
leave the city, the hospital said on its Twitter account.
More than 10,300 people have died in West Africa over the
last year from the worst detected outbreak of Ebola, which has
plagued Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, World Health
Organization figures show.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)