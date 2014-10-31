(Adds Kaiser response, paragraphs 7-8)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 30 A California-based
nurses union said Thursday it was organizing strikes and other
protests against what it views as insufficient protection for
nurses caring for patients stricken with the deadly Ebola virus.
The nurses have demanded better protection when treating
Ebola patients for weeks, ever since two nurses in Texas became
infected with the virus while treating Thomas Duncan, a Liberian
who fell ill and died while visiting Dallas.
"Nurses, who have been willing to stand by the patients
whether it's the flu, whether it's Ebola, whether it's cancer,
now they're being asked to put themselves in harm's way
unprotected, unguarded," said Rose Ann DeMoro, executive
director of National Nurses United, based in Oakland.
National Nurses United and its affiliate, the California
Nurses Association (CNA), said nurses would walk off the job on
Nov. 12, at 66 Kaiser Permanente facilities in California, and
at Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C.
In addition to the walkouts, nurses at other facilities
nationwide would engage in protests on Nov. 12, including
picketing and staging bake sales to raise money for hazmat suits
for nurses, DeMoro said.
The bulk of those walking out, about 18,000 nurses, are
employees of Kaiser Permanente in Northern and Central
California, where they are in the midst of acrimonious
negotiations over a new labor contract.
Kaiser's human resources chief, Gay Westfall, said the
non-profit managed healthcare giant is well-prepared for Ebola,
with protocols and protective equipment that meets or exceeds
federal recommendations.
"The claims CNA is making about Kaiser Permanente's Ebola
preparedness, in an attempt to justify a strike, are simply
untrue," she said.
The nurses' latest contract with Kaiser expired last week.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention beefed up its recommendations for personal protective
equipment to include hooded full-body suits that cover the neck,
more frequent hand washing and a supervisor who oversees the
removal of infected gear, steps experts said should have been
taken long ago.
But advocates for nurses say the recommendations should go
further, and should be standardized and mandatory in all
healthcare settings. The nurses union has circulated a petition
asking Congress or President Barack Obama to declare a national
standard.
"We want something where a virus cannot penetrate anywhere
from head to toe in the nurse's body," DeMoro said.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)