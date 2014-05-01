WASHINGTON May 1 A group of urban health
officials on Thursday urged the Food and Drug Administration to
go beyond the regulations it proposed last week for e-cigarettes
and treat them like regular cigarettes.
In an open letter to FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg, the
Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC) noted that the FDA has
nothing in its proposed regulations that would govern the
advertising of e-cigarettes, which it said often targets the
youth market.
The agency did, however, propose banning sales of
e-cigarettes to people under the age of 18.
The e-cigarette industry, estimated at $2 billion and
growing, did not object loudly to last week's proposed FDA
rules, which many health officials found too loose.
According to the BCHC, there were "gaps" in the rules that
need to be filled.
"We urge you follow our lead and use your full authority to
apply all current tobacco regulations to e-cigarettes," the 11
public health officials said in their letter. "The FDA must move
quickly to address the growing concern about youth use beyond
setting a minimum age requirement to purchase e-cigarettes."
Representatives of e-cigarette makers were not immediately
available for comment.
Battery-powered e-cigarettes have a cartridge that is filled
with a nicotine-laced liquid, which is vaporized and then
inhaled. Advocates say they are safer than standard tobacco
cigarettes because they do not produce lung-destroying tar.
But the BCHC said e-cigarettes also deliver dangerous
chemicals and carcinogens adding that the level of nicotine
indicated on e-cigarette labels is not always correct.
The federal government has restricted traditional cigarette
advertising, including banning television ads, but there are no
such limitations in the FDA's proposed e-cigarette rules.
The BCHC said big tobacco companies, such as Lorillard Inc
, Reynolds American Inc and Altria Group Inc
, are boosting their advertising budgets, which could be
risky for teenagers.
"E-cigarette advertisements regularly employ youth-oriented
marketing strategies that the tobacco industry used decades ago
such as celebrity endorsements and messages that associate
smoking e-cigarettes with themes like freedom, rebelliousness
and glamour," the coalition said.
Some local governments have placed restrictions on
e-cigarettes, but the BCHC said uniform nationwide regulations
are needed.
The FDA's proposed rules, which require a health warning on
e-cigarettes and ban vending machine sales and free samples, are
subject to a public-comment period of 75 days.
The letter to Hamburg was signed by public health officials
from New York City, Los Angeles County, Baltimore, Boston,
Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle,
and San Jose, California.
