WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a physician and conservative health policy expert, to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a White House official confirmed on Friday.
Gottlieb, 44, is a resident fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank and a partner at a large venture capital fund. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.