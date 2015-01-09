CHICAGO Jan 9 Influenza is widespread across
the United States and this flu season is shaping up to be
especially harsh, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Friday.
Antiviral drugs such as Roche's Tamiflu were
underutilized, the CDC's Dr. Thomas Frieden said, urging doctors
to prescribe the drugs to patients with flu-like symptoms even
before tests confirm influenza as the cause.
The United States is about midway through the 2014-15 flu
season, Frieden said on a conference call, adding this was "a
bad year for flu, especially for older people and people with
underlying health conditions."
Frieden acknowledged that some doctors in the United States
may not be prescribing Tamiflu because they believe the drugs do
not work.
The effectiveness of such antivirals has been the subject of
fierce debate, with some researchers from the Cochrane
Collaboration, a non-profit group, claiming there is little
evidence Tamiflu works.
Frieden, however, defended the drugs. He said CDC scientists
have combed through studies on Tamiflu, including observational
studies published after the treatments were approved, and found
"compelling evidence" that when used early, the drugs help.
"What we see is quite consistent. Particularly when given
in the first 48 hours, there is an impact in reducing how long
people are sick and how sick they get," Frieden said.
Frieden said drug companies report sufficient supplies of
antivirals, with only a few spot shortages that might require
patients to "call around" to a few pharmacies before getting the
drug.
Antivirals are one of the few weapons public health
officials have this flu season because the current vaccine is a
poor match for the most common strain of virus causing illness
in the United States. Frieden said two thirds of cases of flu
analyzed by the CDC were caused by the influenza A (H3N2) strain
now circulating, which he described as an especially "nasty
strain" of flu.
CDC expects to have data on the effectiveness of the flu
shot over the next few weeks.
In the week between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, five children died
from the flu, bringing the total number of pediatric flu deaths
to 26 in the current flu season.
Frieden said flu may be easing in areas of the country that
were first affected by the illness, but said it was "too soon to
say whether we've peaked."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)