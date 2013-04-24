* Heart failure costs to more than double by 2030
* Number of those with ailment to rise to 8 mln from 5 mln
* Heart group cites need for more prevention
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, April 24 The costs linked to heart
failure in the United States are expected to more than double
within the next two decades as the population ages and
treatments help patients with the disease live longer, a study
released on Wednesday found.
The American Heart Association predicted that the number of
Americans with the fatal condition will grow to 8 million in
2030 from about 5 million in 2012. The costs to treat them will
rise to $53 billion from $21 billion, the group said in its
analysis.
If indirect costs related to heart failure are included,
such as lost productivity and wages when patients become too
sick to work, the total costs jump to $70 billion from $31
billion over the 18-year period, its study showed.
The steep increase highlights just one of several added
pressures on the nation's already $2.5 trillion healthcare
system as the country ages and more of the 77 million so-called
baby boomers turn 65 and older.
It is also likely to place more demands on healthcare
providers who may not be prepared for an increase in the need
for heart specialists, as well as hospitals and hospice-care
providers, AHA said in its policy statement. It based its
analysis on data from the Census Bureau and various federal
health surveys.
Heart failure stems from a variety of other cardiac diseases
such as hypertension or coronary artery disease that can stress
the heart and cause it to stop working. Fatigue and trouble
breathing are key signs.
And while U.S. rates of smoking and heart disease have
fallen in recent years, the number of people with diabetes and
obesity - both contributors to heart problems - have climbed and
are cause for concern, AHA said.
The group, the leading U.S. advocacy organization for heart
patients, said its analysis underscores the urgent need for
doctors and nurses to focus on preventive care.
FOCUSING EARLY ON CARE
"If we had an environment where people focused more on their
health at earlier stages in their life, their risk of heart
failure later in life would be lessened dramatically," AHA's
Chief Executive Nancy Brown told reporters.
Once someone develops heart failure, treatments can range
from changing their diet and taking medications to surgery for
an implantable pacemaker or defibrillator.
The group did not factor in the impact any future therapies
may have on the numbers who contract the disease, but said it
may not reduce costs in the long run since people would still
need some kind of care as they live longer with the illness.
"While any increase in life expectancy would be wonderful
for patients ... the financial burden for the healthcare system
may not change," said Paul Heidenreich, leading author for the
analysis and a professor of medicine at Stanford University
School of Medicine in California.
Although age is the primary driver behind the additional
costs, there are underlying issues related to race and poverty.
Hispanics, who make up the nation's largest ethnic minority,
are more likely to see heart failure at a younger age, driving
up costs because they must be treated longer, according to the
group's analysis. They are also less likely to have access to
insurance and care, it added.
Blacks, who are already disproportionately affected by heart
disease, are also likely to continue to see the highest rates of
heart failure, AHA said.
Brown pointed to several provisions in the 2010 healthcare
law that could help prevent the disease, including the coverage
of an annual check-up for those enrolled in Medicare, the
nation's health insurance program for the elderly and disabled.
Expanded access to health insurance under the law could also
potentially help more people get the care needed earlier, she
added.