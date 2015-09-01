CHICAGO, Sept 1 Three out of four U.S. adults
have a predicted "heart age" that is older than they are,
putting them at increased risk for heart attacks and strokes,
government researchers said on Tuesday.
"Your heart may be older than you are. For most adults in
the United States, it is," said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which
released the first study to provide population-level estimates
of heart age nationwide.
The CDC calculates heart age based on cardiovascular risk
factors including smoking, hypertension, diabetes and obesity.
"It gives a simple risk calculation for having or dying of
heart attack or stroke," Frieden said.
For the report, CDC researchers gathered used risk factor
data collected from every U.S. state as well as information from
a large, ongoing heart study.
They found that nearly 69 million adults between the ages of
30 and 74 have a heart age older than their actual age.
The report also showed significant differences based on
gender and other factors.
For example, the average heart age for adult men is 8 years
older than their chronological age, compared to 5 years older
for women.
The study found disparities between heart age and
chronological age for all racial and ethnic groups, but they
were highest among African-American men and women, whose heart
age was 11 years older than their actual age for both genders.
The study also found geographical differences in average
heart age, with individuals in the Southern United States having
higher heart ages than other regions of the country.
States with the highest percentage of adults with a heart
age 5 years or more older than their actual age included
Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Alabama.
Those with the lowest percentage of adults with heart ages that
exceeded their actual age by more than 5 years included Utah,
Colorado, California, Hawaii and Massachusetts.
Although individuals may be concerned to learn that their
heart age was years older than their actual age, Frieden said
the numbers can be improved by reducing one or two
cardiovascular risk factors, such as stopping smoking or
controlling high blood pressure.
"It is never too late to turn back the clock on your heart
age, Frieden said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr)