By Lily Kuo
| NEW YORK, Sept 4
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Nearly half of about 67 million
Americans with high blood pressure are not effectively treating
their condition and face a high risk of a heart attack or
stroke, a U.S. health official said on Tuesday.
About 36 million people have uncontrolled high blood
pressure, a condition caused when too much force is exerted by
blood as it is pumped through the body and moves against vessel
walls, a cc ording to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention released Tuesday.
"The bottom line is ... most of those in this country who
have (high blood pressure) don't have their numbers under
control, and because of that we have a very high burden of
disease," said Thomas Frieden, director of the CDC.
High blood pressure, a risk factor for heart disease and
stroke, contributes to nearly 1,000 deaths a day and $131
billion in annual direct healthcare costs, Frieden said.
The condition is the second most serious public health
issue. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable
death in the country, according to the CDC.
Frieden said patients with high blood pressure are either
not receiving a correct combination or dosage of medication or
are not keeping up with their medication.
Some doctors are not warning patients who have had multiple
readings of high-blood pressure, a problem Frieden said could be
solved by better systems to track patients.
Of the 36 million Americans with uncontrolled hypertension,
about 14 million were not aware of their condition and about 22
million either chose not to take medication or were on
inadequate treatment, according to the report, which surveyed
adults between 2003 and 2010.
"I think there's clearly a lot of room for improvement,"
Frieden said, noting that controlling blood pressure often means
taking multiple medications daily for the rest of one's life.
High blood pressure can be prevented through diet, exercise
and taking drugs such as beta blockers and ACE inhibitors --
which widen arteries. Lowering blood pressure can cut the risk
of stroke, heart attack, heart failure and other conditions.
Risk factors include obesity, a sedentary lifestyle,
smoking, and chronic difficulties such as diabetes, kidney
disease and high cholesterol.
(Editing by Dan Burns and Philip Barbara)