By Christina Farr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 11 The founders of Collective
Health, a Silicon Valley startup, say they can help employers
save money by self-insuring rather than paying premiums to a
health insurance company.
Collective Health has developed software to help companies
pay workers' health costs directly. Collective Health describes
its "sweet spot" as companies with a few hundred or a few
thousand employees, typically in the tech sector.
"Insurance providers make money by overpricing risk and
underpaying care," said Collective Health's Chief Executive
Officer Ali Diab, whose previous company AdMob was acquired by
Google Inc.
Self-insurance arrangements are increasingly commonplace
among larger employers, although it is difficult to know how
many firms have made the transition. In the wake of the
Affordable Care Act, self-insurance has also become an
attractive option for mid-sized companies.
Collective Health, which competes with actuarial consulting
firms such as Milliman, claims its differentiating factor is its
focus on user experience and design. Collective Health's three
actuaries assess how much companies are likely to save each year
by switching to a self-insurance model based on medical claims
data.
Once Collective Health has transitioned the company to a
self-insurance model - at no additional cost, it claims - human
resources managers use a dashboard to track employees' health
and benefits. Coordinators can set up experiments to see if a
new benefit, like a healthy meal plan or standing desk option,
is making a difference on overall health and wellness.
Employers can work closely with Collective Health to set up
flexible plans and cover unusual benefits like fertility
treatment or acupuncture. Diab describes this as a competitive
advantage in the war for talent that is raging in Silicon
Valley.
To alleviate huge costs from unexpected claims, employers
sign up for a special type of "stop loss" insurance. Collective
Health says it will help customers locate the optimal policy.
The self-insurance trend may be growing, but it is not
without its critics.
Advocates of self-funding such as Collective Health claim
that companies can save 20 to 25 percent. However, some experts
have warned that savings are typically far less.
In addition, insurance regulators fear that commercial
insurers and the insurance exchange will be left with large
numbers of older, sicker people.
Young companies, flocking to self-insurance, are known for
hiring twentysomething, healthy employees. In Silicon Valley,
recently published diversity reports from firms such as Twitter
Inc demonstrate that employees are also
disproportionately male.
Collective Health declined to name its customers.
Diab started the company in 2013 after he recovered from an
emergency surgery. Diab said he faced mountains of paperwork
from his insurance company, which had declined to pay for some
of his surgical and hospital charges.
He set up Collective Health alongside cofounder Rajaie
Batniji, a Stanford University-trained physician. The pair
raised a first round of funding from a handful of Silicon Valley
venture firms, including Founders Fund and the Social+Capital
Partnership.
The company is currently enrolling companies for a coverage
start date of January 2015.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)