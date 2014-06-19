WASHINGTON, June 18 Federal authorities and the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are seeking evidence for
a grand jury investigation into whether congressional staff
provided tips to Wall Street traders about a change in
healthcare policy, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
The SEC sent subpoenas to the House Ways and Means Committee
and Brian Sutter, staff director of the committee's healthcare
subcommittee, the Journal said. The Justice Department also has
subpoenaed Sutter to testify to before a grand jury in New York.
An official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services declined to comment on the Journal report.
The investigation was started after a Journal report last
year about a jump in health insurance stocks just before the
U.S. government announced news about a change in Medicare
payments that was favorable to those companies.
The newspaper said the stock surge was set off by an email
from Height Securities, a Washington policy-research firm,
predicting the change in Medicare payments. The email was partly
based on information from Mark Hayes, a lobbyist who had
formerly been a healthcare aide in the Senate and who said his
information came from "very credible sources," the Journal said.
Investigators want to determine if the "credible sources"
broke insider trading regulations by passing on non-public
information.
Hayes has told congressional investigators his tip did not
come from one specific person and that his prediction was based
on talks with a Senate aide and his own analysis.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Additional reporting by David Morgan;
Editing by Peter Cooney)