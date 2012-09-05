(Corrects paragraph 6 to 'dopamine receptor' instead of
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Sept 5 In the largest single batch of
discoveries about human DNA since the completion of the human
genome project in 2003, 442 scientists in labs across three
continents released 30 studies jam-packed with finds on
Wednesday.
The discoveries, representing what the journal Nature calls
the "guidebook to the human genome," range from the esoteric -
what is a gene? - to the practical - that just 20 gene switches
may underlie 17 seemingly unrelated cancers, giving companies a
workable number of drug targets.
The studies come from a $196 million project called the
Encyclopedia of DNA Elements, or ENCODE, whose goal is to take
the babel produced by the human genome project - the sequence of
3.2 billion chemical "bases" or "letters" that constitute the
human genome - and make sense of it.
"We understood the meaning of only a small percentage of the
genome's letters," said Dr. Eric Green, director of the National
Human Genome Research Institute, which paid for the bulk of the
study.
A 'PARTS LIST' FOR HOMO SAPIENS
ENCODE was launched in 2003 to build a complete "parts list"
for Homo sapiens by identifying and pinpointing the location of
every stretch of the genome that does something - "a reference
map of all the functional elements in the human genome," said
geneticist Joseph Ecker of the Salk Institute for Biological
Studies in La Jolla, Calif.
The best-known elements in the genome are the 21,000 or so
genes that specify what proteins a cell makes. The dopamine
receptor gene makes dopamine receptors in brain cells, for
instance, and the insulin gene makes insulin in the pancreas.
Only about 1 percent of the genome codes for proteins,
however, and the challenge has been to figure out the function
of the other 99 percent, which for years was termed "junk DNA"
because it did not code for proteins.
The ENCODE scientists are biology's version of the Occupy
movement, said Mark Gerstein of Yale University in New Haven,
Conn., who led one of the ENCODE teams: "For years everyone
focused on the 1 percent. ENCODE looks at the 99 percent."
In examining the overlooked part of the genome, the ENCODE
scientists discovered that about 80 percent of the DNA once
dismissed as junk performs a biological function. Primarily, the
not-so-junky DNA constitutes the most sophisticated control
panel this side of NASA's, with some 4 million bits of DNA
controlling all the rest.
"The 'junk' DNA, the 99 percent, is actually in charge of
running the genes," said Gerstein.
This regulation can influence both normal genes and aberrant
ones, affecting the likelihood of disease.
That's because "transcription factors" and other regulatory
elements - proteins made by this controlling DNA - hopscotch
across each cell's double helix, binding to it in a way that
turns genes on and off or up and down like a toddler who has
just discovered light switches and dimmer dials.
EFFECT ON PERSONAL GENOME SEQUENCING
The power of the gene-control elements may explain why
simple personal DNA sequencing sometimes concludes that people
are at risk for diseases they never get or misses the warning
signs of those they do develop. If the switches quiet an
unhealthy gene, "it might reduce levels of proteins that have
some nasty effect," said Ecker. But if they mess up a normal
gene, then someone can develop a DNA-based illness nevertheless.
How complicated is the genetic regulatory system? There are
nearly 4 million gene switches in the major human organs, with
about 200,000 acting in any given kind of cell, such as in
heart muscle.
"Our genome is simply alive with switches: millions of
places that determine whether a gene is switched on or off,"
said Ewan Birney of the European Molecular Biology
Laboratory-European Bioinformatics Institute and one of the
leaders of ENCODE.
The gene-control system means drug companies may have to
look in new locations for influential genes. In one paper,
scientists at the University of Washington in Seattle found that
most of the DNA variants previously linked to 400-plus diseases
lie in regulatory regions often far from the "disease gene."
"Disease-associated genetic changes are concentrated in the
switches," UW's John Stamatoyannopoulos told the press briefing.
As a result, genome analyses that look for glitches only in
"diabetes genes" or "cancer genes" or any other "disease genes"
are likely to miss those that cause disease by changing when,
where and how genes are turned on.
That discovery "will change how we understand the genetic
basis for disease and open up new avenues for therapy," said
Stamatoyannopoulos. For instance, in 17 very different cancers
"just 20 regulatory factors turn up over and over," he said.
That suggests that drugs targeting only those, and not the
hundreds of targets drug companies are now pursuing, might treat
many cancers.
ENCODE may also simplify the search for therapies for
Crohn's disease. Genetic studies have identified about 100
places in the genome that affect a person's risk of developing
the autoimmune disorder, way too many for drug companies to
investigate, Birney said. But only a handful of transcription
factors control those regions, presenting a workable number of
targets by which to silence disease-causing DNA.
The UW group also found that some seemingly unrelated
diseases share regulatory circuitry, including rheumatoid
arthritis, type-1 diabetes, lupus and other autoimmune diseases.
That suggests that one drug might be effective against all of
them.
With ENCODE, said Stamatoyannopoulos, "we're exposing
previously hidden connections between diseases."
ENCODE has also shown that a gene is not the simple stretch
of DNA that makes a protein, as students are taught. Instead,
the functional unit is an amalgam of sequences from both strands
of the double helix, interleaved like two halves of a deck of
cards in the hands of a Vegas dealer.
Nature is making all of the ENCODE research freely
available, at www.nature.com/encode and through an iPad app.
