By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, March 25
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. high-security
laboratories that study such deadly diseases as anthrax and
plague lack national standards and strategy, putting the country
at risk, a congressional watchdog reported on Monday.
The United States has made no overall assessment of its need
for the labs, including research priorities, and the number of
U.S. labs is unknown, said the report by the Government
Accountability Office (GAO), the investigative arm of Congress.
The facilities, known as high-containment laboratories, also
are being built to local standards since there are no national
guidelines for their design, construction and operations, the
GAO said in a followup to a 2009 study on the labs.
"The cost of building and maintaining high-containment
laboratories, combined with the current lack of national
standards and the uncertainty about the number of
high-containment laboratories needed to address priorities,
exposes the nation to risk," the report said.
In one instance of lack of standards, the report said, a
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
high-containment lab in Atlanta had its power knocked out in
2007 by lightning. The outage shut down the air pressure system
that kept dangerous pathogens from escaping.
Unknown to CDC officials, a construction crew digging
nearby had cut a grounding cable. CDC officials have said that
local building codes did not require monitoring of the grounding
system.
FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE
The study mentioned a British independent review that put
part of the blame for a 2007 outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease
in England on shabby facilities and substandard practices at the
Pirbright government research center.
Last month, the newspaper USA Today reported that government
audits had repeatedly cited CDC laboratories for failing to
secure potential bioterror agents such as anthrax and plague,
and for not training employees who work with them.
The United States also has no reliable source for the
number of such high-security labs, the GAO reported.
The GAO estimated that the total had risen to 1,495 in 2010
from 1,362 in 2008. It based the tally on numbers from the CDC
and Agriculture Department's Federal Select Agent Program, but
called it "an incomplete picture."
The CDC declined to comment on the report, referring
questions to the White House's Office of Science and Technology
Policy.
The White House office said in a letter attached to the
report that the administration had taken a number of steps to
bolster biodefense, including setting up a panel to coordinate
on biological security threats.
It also disagreed with the GAO's assessment that the number
of labs was growing and that there was increased risk, the
report said.
Representative Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican and
chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, was
among lawmakers who requested the report. His panel has been
examining federal regulation of high-containment labs.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio)