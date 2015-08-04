By Katie Reilly
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 4 Mayor Bill de Blasio said on
Tuesday a historic outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that killed
seven New Yorkers has triggered an effort to mandate city-wide
inspections and cleanings of air conditioning cooling towers.
Since July 10, the disease has sickened 86 people in the
South Bronx, a New York City neighborhood that is one of the
poorest in the United States, the mayor said at a news
conference with Mary Bassett, the city's health commissioner.
The number could climb higher since the last disinfection of
cooling towers tied to the outbreak took place on Monday, and
the incubation period for Legionnaires' disease is 10 days. But
officials said the outbreak has peaked, and they've seen a
reduction in the rate of its growth.
The disease, a severe kind of pneumonia, is contracted by
breathing in mist from cooling towers infected with the bacteria
Legionella.
Of the 17 cooling towers that city health officials have
inspected for Legionella, five tested positive. Remediation was
completed at each of the locations, all in the South Bronx.
De Blasio said he would propose legislation this week to
prevent future outbreaks, including regular cooling tower
inspections, new recommendations for an immediate outbreak
response and sanctions for failing to comply with new standards.
"For too long, the risk of Legionnaires' was underestimated.
We are going to be very aggressive in dealing with this
problem," de Blasio said.
De Blasio said he is confident the city has identified the
only sites that caused the outbreak, though he acknowledged the
lack of a complete registry of the city's cooling towers, which
is something he said the new legislation will correct.
New York's drinking water supply has not been affected by
Legionella, according to city health officials.
All the people who died of the disease were all older adults
with underlying medical problems.
"People with underlying illnesses, including chronic lung
disease, which can be asthma, can be emphysema, or chronic
bronchitis, are people who are more at risk, so there is a
higher underlying disease burden in the South Bronx," health
commissioner Bassett said.
The city's last Legionnaires' outbreak was also in the
Bronx, where 12 people fell ill in December 2014.
Legionnaires' disease is most common in the summer and early
fall, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. Symptoms include fever, cough, headaches and muscle
aches.
(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Doina Chiacu)