Aug 6 The number of deaths from an outbreak of
Legionnaires' disease in New York has risen to eight and 97
people were reported sick with it, according to statistics
released by Mayor Bill de Blasio's office.
More than half of the 92 people hospitalized were treated
and released, the mayor's office said on Wednesday.
De Blasio said earlier this week the outbreak triggered an
effort to mandate city-wide inspections and cleanings of air
conditioning cooling towers.
Since July 10, the outbreak has been concentrated in the
South Bronx neighborhood, which is one of the poorest in the
United States. All the people who died of the disease were all
older adults with underlying medical problems.
The disease, a severe kind of pneumonia, is contracted by
breathing in mist from cooling towers infected with the bacteria
Legionella. The incubation period for Legionnaires' disease is
10 days.
Of the 17 cooling towers that city health officials have
inspected for Legionella, five tested positive. Remediation was
completed at each of the locations, all in the South Bronx.
The city's last Legionnaires' outbreak was also in the
Bronx, where 12 people fell ill in December 2014.
Officials said previously that the outbreak had peaked and
they had seen a reduction in the rate of its growth.
