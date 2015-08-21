By Katie Reilly
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 21 New York City's historic Opera
House Hotel, identified as the source of a deadly spate of
Legionnaires' disease, said it will go beyond newly imposed
regulations in testing its cooling system even as officials
declared an end to the outbreak.
City officials on Thursday announced an end to the
outbreak, which killed 12 people and sickened 128 people. Of
those, two had been guests of the South Bronx hotel, according
to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
Health officials matched the strain of Legionella bacteria
found in the hotel cooling tower with the strain found in
Legionnaires' patients, the department said.
The hotel's cooling tower and all other cooling towers in
the affected area were disinfected, and no new patients have
contracted Legionnaires' since Aug. 3, city officials said.
Health experts are still locating and testing all cooling towers
in the city, they added.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio this week signed an
unprecedented law regulating cooling towers throughout the city,
requiring building owners to inspect all towers quarterly and to
report and disinfect towers with dangerous levels of bacteria.
The Opera House Hotel said as an extra precaution, it will
test its cooling tower every 30 days when the tower is in
operation.
Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia, is caused
by inhaling mist infected with the bacteria Legionella. Symptoms
include fever, cough, chills and muscle aches.
"Given recent events, we have decided to be especially
cautious going forward," the hotel said in a statement on
Thursday, adding that new tests completed this week confirmed
the hotel's tower is clear of the bacteria.
"It's particularly disappointing because our system is two
years old, has the most up-to-date technology available and our
maintenance plan has been consistent with the regulations that
both the city and the state are putting in place," the hotel
said.
The hotel was formerly the Bronx Opera House, which opened
in 1913 and hosted entertainers, including the Marx Brothers
comedians and illusionist Harry Houdini.
(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Susan Heavey)