By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, Sept 4
CHICAGO, Sept 4 Cases of Legionnaires' disease
have been increasing dramatically in the United States, with
reported cases in August alone more than doubling from expected
levels for that period, U.S. health officials say.
Infectious disease experts say they cannot pinpoint a single
reason for the surge, but believe a combination of factors is at
play, including an aging population that is more vulnerable to
illness, better diagnostics, increased awareness of the disease,
and possibly environmental factors.
So far this summer, the Legionella bacterium has killed 12
people in New York's Bronx borough and eight at a veterans' home
in Illinois. It is currently affecting scores of prisoners at
the San Quentin State Prison in California.
The recent figures represent an acceleration from the most
recent overall national data available, which show the number of
cases reported to U.S. public health authorities more than
tripled between 2001 and 2012.
"Whether that increase represents a true increase in disease
or something else, we don't fully understand yet," Dr. Matthew
Moore, a medical epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said in a telephone interview.
According to the CDC's Sept. 4 weekly report on death and
disease, there were 404 cases of Legionellosis - Legionnaires'
and a related disease called Pontiac Fever - in the four weeks
ended Aug. 29. That is more than twice as many cases as would be
expected for the same four-week period in the past five years,
said CDC spokesman David Daigle.
Legionnaires' was first reported at an American Legion
convention in Philadelphiain 1976. In more extreme cases it can
lead to severe pneumonia, respiratory failure, kidney failure
and septic shock.
It is caused by inhaling mist or water droplets infected
with Legionella, a naturally occurring waterborne bacterium. It
cannot be spread from person to person. Legionella bacteria
thrive in warm water, which may explain why infections are most
common in the summer months or early fall, but they can happen
at any time of the year.
According to the CDC, an estimated 8,000 to 18,000 people
are hospitalized with Legionnaires' disease each year in the
United States.
Moore said this summer's outbreaks have tended to be larger
than the CDC has seen in the past. The New York outbreak was
traced to a cooling tower outside of a building, which could
have exposed anyone outside it to the bacteria.
Investigations are still under way into the cause of the
outbreaks at the veterans' home in Quincy, Illinois, and at the
San Quentin prison.
"As we complete those investigations, we'll have a better
idea of why they happen and why so many people were affected,"
Moore said.
He did not discount the possibility of climate change as a
possible contributor, noting that some research indicates
increased rainfall could be associated with the increased cases
of Legionnaires' disease. But Moore and several other experts
cited steady increases in the age of the U.S. population as a
particularly crucial factor.
"The older you are, the more at-risk you are to these
infections. That is a large portion of this," said Dr. Matthew
Sims, director of infectious disease research at Beaumont
Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan.
University of Pittsburgh infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh
Adalja, speaking on behalf of the Infectious Disease Society of
America, believes at least some of the increase in reported
cases is related to greater awareness and the fact that doctors
now routinely test pneumonia patients for the disease.
"There is a whole confluence of issues that may be resulting
in more cases being reported," he said.
