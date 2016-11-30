Nov 30 The U.S. House of Representatives is
poised to pass a sweeping, $6.3 billion bill that supporters say
will spur medical innovation, speed access to new drugs, expand
access to mental health treatment and battle the opioid
epidemic.
The bill, known as the 21st Century Cures Act, has
widespread bipartisan support, including the backing of the
Obama administration. But critics say it will give massive
handouts to the pharmaceutical industry while making cuts to
public health programs and Medicare.
Two years in the making, the 21st Century Cures Act contains
19 core bills, including measures to advance personalized
medicine, shorten drug approval review times and boost
Alzheimer's and cancer research. The House will vote on the bill
on Wednesday. The Senate is expected to vote on it next week.
The Act, sponsored by Republican representative Fred Upton
from Michigan, provides $4.8 billion to the National Institutes
of Health and $500 million to the Food and Drug Administration
to streamline the clinical trial process and hire new staff.
It provides $1 billion over two years to battle opioid and
heroin abuse and includes $1.8 billion to support Vice President
Joseph Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative, designed to speed
research into new cancer therapies.
Still, critics of the legislation, including Democratic
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, say the legislation
will lower standards for drug approvals and jeopardize patient
safety. They also say the Act will make it easier for companies
to make claims that a drug works for conditions that have not
been approved by the FDA.
"This is just what Big Pharma wants," Democratic Senator
Jeff Merkley said in a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday,
saying the bill consists of "big favors for Big Pharma and big
favors for Big Tobacco."
Money to pay for the bill will be offset by reductions in
other spending, including Medicaid payments for some medical
equipment and through the sale of oil from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve, something the administration said "continues
a bad precedent of selling off longer term energy security
assets to satisfy near term budget scoring needs."
House Speaker Paul Ryan said he expected "very good
bipartisan support" for the legislation. "This is going to be a
game-changer," he said. "It will fundamentally transform the way
that we treat and cure diseases in this country."
A controversial provision that would have made it easier for
companies to conceal payments to doctors under the guise of
continuing education was dropped at the last minute. Republican
Senator Charles Grassley from Iowa, had opposed the provision.
"This is good news for transparency and the public,"
Grassley said in a statement on Tuesday. "With drug prices
through the roof, the way drug and device makers spend money is
of more public interest than ever."
Patient advocates support the bill, which requires that
their voices be brought more formally into the drug approval
process. Patients have increasingly put pressure on the FDA to
approve drugs even if evidence that they work is slim.
The bill expands access to mental health treatment and
services. Vern Buchanan, Republican representative from Florida,
called the provision "a breath of fresh air after decades of
flawed policies."
