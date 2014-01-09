By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Jan 9 The percentage of U.S. adults
developing lung cancer is falling, with the sharpest declines
among those aged 35 to 44, according to U.S. data released on
Thursday, fifty years after the surgeon general's first-ever
report warning of the dangers of smoking.
The lung cancer rate dropped by 2.6 percent per year among
men and 1.1 percent per year among women, between 2005 and 2009,
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found, using the
most recent available data.
The largest decline was seen in adults aged 35 to 44, with a
6.4 percent drop per year among men and a 5.9 percent decrease
for women in that age group, the study said.
"This is a big deal," said Clifford Hudis, president of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology.
But Hudis added that there is still much more work to be
done to reduce smoking given all the health problems it creates
in addition to lung cancer.
More than half of American men and over a third of women
were smokers on Jan. 11, 1964, when Dr. Luther Terry delivered
the Surgeon General's Report on Smoking and Health outlining the
links between tobacco use, lung cancer and death.
Since the surgeon general's 1964 report, the prevalence of
smoking by U.S. adults has been cut by half, the CDC said.
"I'm not satisfied with reducing smoking," Hudis said. "It
should be eliminated. There's no upside to it."
Up to 90 percent of lung cancer cases are linked to
cigarette smoking and second-hand smoke, the CDC said.
The CDC, whose officials call the fight to reduce tobacco
use a "winnable battle," promotes increased funding for
anti-smoking campaigns.
In 2007, the CDC recommended spending $3.7 billion on
state-level anti-smoking campaigns. But in 2010, states spent
$640 million, only 2.4 percent of the money they received from
settlements in lawsuits against tobacco companies, the CDC said.
