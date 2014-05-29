By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA May 29 Measles cases have hit a 20-year
high in the United States, a troubling increase fueled by
international travel by people who have not been vaccinated
against the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Thursday.
Between Jan. 1 and May 23 of this year, 288 measles cases
were reported to the federal health agency, the highest
year-to-date total since 1994, officials said.
"This is not the kind of record we want to break, but should
be a wake-up call to travelers and parents to make sure
vaccinations are up to date," said Anne Schuchat, director of
the CDC's National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory
Diseases.
Home-grown measles in the United States was declared
eliminated in 2000, but cases imported from patients traveling
abroad continue to infect unvaccinated U.S. residents with the
highly contagious respiratory disease, according to the CDC.
A large outbreak in the Philippines was connected to 138
cases this year involving Amish communities in Ohio, health
officials said. In all, 18 states have reported measles cases
this year.
Measles has caused 43 patients to be hospitalized in 2014
but no deaths, Schuchat said.
Unvaccinated residents in the United States provide a
"welcome wagon" for measles imported from abroad, Schuchat said,
noting the virus is still common in many parts of the world
including Europe, Asia and Africa. The Philippines has reported
more than 32,000 measles cases and 41 deaths from January to
April 20, she said.
Eighty-five percent of the unvaccinated U.S. residents who
contracted measles cited religious, philosophical or personal
reasons for not getting immunized, the CDC said.
"It was not because they were too young or had medical
reasons like leukemia," Schuchat said. "These outbreaks
illustrate that clusters of people with like-minded beliefs who
forgo vaccines can be susceptible to outbreaks when the virus in
imported."
The CDC recommends that, starting at age 12 months, infants
receive two doses of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.
Infants aged 6 through 11 months old should receive one dose of
MMR vaccine before international travel.
The health agency also recommends vaccination for adults who
were not immunized as children or are unsure of their
immunization history.
