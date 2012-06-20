NEW YORK, June 20 Want a serving of antibiotics
with your meat? If not, you may want to change your shopping
habits, according to a Consumer Reports study released
Wednesday.
Four store brands - Food Lion, Sam's Club, Food-4-Less and
Save-A-Lot - only sell chicken, beef, turkey and pork products
raised with antibiotics, according to the study.
Stores with high amounts of antibiotic-free meat include
Trader Joe's, Publix, Giant, Shaw's and Stop & Shop, it said.
Whole Foods only sells food raised without antibiotics, it
said.
Consumer Reports said it went to 136 stores of almost three
dozen supermarket chains for its study.
Antibiotics in meat can lead to health hazards, including
antibiotic-resistant illnesses and reduced ability for immune
systems to fight off disease, it said.
Also, 86 percent of consumers thought customers should be
able to buy antibiotic-free meat at their local supermarkets, a
Consumer Reports survey of 1,000 people found.
(Reporting By Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and
Vicki Allen)