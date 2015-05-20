By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 When Saideh Browne had an
emergency appendectomy in the summer of 2012, she had no idea it
would raise the cost of a car loan three years later.
The 44-year-old personal trainer from New York recently
visited a dealership to buy a new Honda Accord and discovered
her credit score had been dinged by two lingering medical bills
for $770 that had gone to collection.
Browne says she did not purposefully ignore the bills, nor
did she shirk them because she could not pay. Like many other
people, she got caught in an endless loop of indecipherable
paperwork between the many providers involved in her care and
the insurance company. The amounts due and the reasons listed
for the charges kept shifting. Browne did not want to pay a
wrong bill and never see the money again.
"I'm an astute consumer, but it gets confusing," Browne
laments. "You don't know what bill is what."
Almost 50 percent of medical bills have errors, according to
government data studied by NerdWallet.com, which has a medical
bill review service (nerdwallet.com/health/).
"It's quite staggering," says Christina LaMontagne, a
general manager for NerdWallet. "Probably all of us have been
mis-billed on a medical service."
That includes LaMontagne, who recently received a medical
bill she did not understand that was due in 30 days. Her first
recommendation to consumers: ask for an itemized statement.
Therein lies the dilemma for most consumers.
"There are cobwebs in the system," LaMontagne says.
So what is a consumer to do? Here are the three steps to
keep your credit healthy:
1. Communicate immediately, in writing
You can pick up the phone to call your provider and the
insurance company, but you need documentation, says LaMontagne.
The doctor and insurance company need to respond back to you in
writing, or you have grounds for appeal because you were not
properly notified.
Disputing a charge should stop the clock, but there is no
guarantee your unpaid bill will not be sent to collection.
The average time a provider will carry a bill is usually 120
days, which is how long Medicare providers are required to wait,
says Chad Mulvany, director of healthcare finance policy for the
Healthcare Financial Management Association, a trade group for
hospitals.
LaMontagne says significant anecdotal evidence exists that
more bills are being sent to a collections agency after 90 days,
so the transition to collection could be quick.
2. Get outside help
If you are getting nowhere with your provider, turn to your
state insurance commission.
You can also hire a bill resolution company, such as
NerdWallet Health or Medical Billing Advocates of America (billadvocates.com/),
which charge either a flat fee or take a percentage of the
savings you achieve.
Some workplace human resources departments also offer
assistance, or at least can run interference with insurance
companies.
Expert help is important because many collection agencies
prey on consumer fear and tend to go away quickly if confronted
by somebody who knows the law, says Pat Palmer, president of
Medical Billing Advocates.
For instance, collection agencies are not supposed to be
familiar with your medical details. So the first thing Palmer
does for clients is call and ask about the charges. If the
agents know what the bills are for, she tells them they have
violated medical privacy laws. "You never hear from them again,"
Palmer says.
3. Negotiate a payment plan
Most medical providers want to close out your account.
Setting up a payment plan could get the monkey off your back,
says Healthcare Financial Management's Mulvany.
Most of all, paying something allows you to move forward,
says credit expert Beverly Harzog, author of "The Debt Escape
Plan."
"If you don't take care of it, it's going to drag you down,"
Harzog says.
That is exactly what Browne has done, setting up a payment
plan for the unexplained bills.
"At this point, I just want it to go away," she says.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Steve Orlofsky)