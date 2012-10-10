(Adds details on shutdown at Ameridose, Alaunus)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Oct 10 Two Boston-area pharmacy
companies that share common ownership with the company at the
center of a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak plan to cease
operations temporarily as a precautionary move, Massachusetts
health officials said on Wednesday.
Ameridose LLC, a private company that mixes drugs for
hospitals nationwide, is expected to shut down for a week.
Alaunus Pharmaceutical also will temporarily cease distribution
of all products made by Ameridose or any other company under
shared ownership.
State regulators said at a press conference they have no
evidence to suggest that Ameridose products have been
compromised and a recall has not been requested. Healthcare
providers may continue to use any medications they have in
stock.
Massachusetts regulators, meanwhile, are requiring all state
compounding pharmacies to sign a statement that they are
following rules on altering medications.
Ameridose, based in Westborough, Massachusetts, is working
to distance itself from New England Compounding Center, which
distributed thousands of vials of a contaminated steroid that
has been implicated in 12 deaths.
All three companies - Alaunus, Ameridose and NECC - are
owned by Gregory Conigliaro, an engineer who invented a way to
turn plastic into pothole filler, and his brother-in-law, Barry
Cadden, a pharmacist in charge of pharmacy operations at the New
England Compounding Center, according to records filed with
Massachusetts authorities.
