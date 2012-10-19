BOSTON Oct 19 Ameridose LLC, sister company to
the New England Compounding Center at the heart of the U.S.
meningitis outbreak, said on Friday it has agreed to extend a
temporary shutdown while state and federal regulators continue
an investigation into the company.
Ameridose, based in Westborough, Massachusetts, shares some
common ownership with NECC, which is why investigators began an
inspection of the company on Oct. 10.
Ameridose said it has agreed to the extended shutdown "in
the spirit of full cooperation" and cited an agreement with the
Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy which states
that neither the board nor the company is "aware that any
product compounded or produced" by Ameridose is in any way unfit
for use or consumption.
The company did not say how long the extension will last.
