Nov 2 Ameridose LLC, sister company to the
pharmacy at the heart of the U.S. meningitis outbreak, will
extend its shutdown by an additional two weeks, under an
agreement between the company and Massachusetts regulators.
Friday's accord comes two days after Ameridose issued a
voluntary recall of all its products following a U.S. Food and
Drug Administration directive to improve its sterility testing
process.
The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company, which was
closed on Oct. 10, said on Wednesday it had not received any
reports of adverse reactions to the drugs it is recalling.
Ameridose is owned by the same people who own the New
England Compounding Center, which distributed a tainted steroid
that has killed 28 people.