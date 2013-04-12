By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, April 12
BOSTON, April 12 The bankruptcy estate of the
pharmacy linked to a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak plans to
battle nearly 30 states to preserve its right to redeem several
million dollars worth of insurance policies for creditors.
The insurance policies are key assets in New England
Compounding Center's bankruptcy estate.
Paul Moore, the trustee for NECC's bankruptcy estate,
requested court approval to hire Collora LLP, a Boston law firm
known for its high-profile defense work, according to documents
filed on Friday. Collora would battle pharmacy board regulators
from at least 28 states and contend with an ongoing, previously
disclosed investigation by the U.S. Justice Department,
according to the trustee.
Creditors in the bankruptcy include the victims of the
outbreak, court records show. Their claims, however, are much
larger than NECC's assets, which have been listed at between $1
million and $10 million.
In January, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Henry Boroff temporarily
restricted NECC's owners from selling their luxury homes or
spending up to $21 million they received last year in salary and
shareholder distributions. The Official Committee of Unsecured
Creditors, which represents meningitis victims, has said it
would like to claw back that money for the bankruptcy estate.
Lawyers for NECC's owners have said there is no evidence
that any of them directly participated in the events that led to
the deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak. They have been named in a
number of civil lawsuits.
NECC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration shut down its operations
after the compounding pharmacy shipped thousands of vials of
steroids tainted with fungal meningitis. The ensuing outbreak
that killed 53 people and sickened 733 others is attributable to
injectable steroids distributed by NECC, according to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Moore said he initially thought NECC creditors would be best
served if he allowed the pharmacy's operating licenses to be
forfeited in various states. But he said he quickly learned
there could be "adverse collateral consequences," namely the
ability to redeem various insurance policies and claims for the
benefit of creditors, if he let that happen.
As of early March, there have been actions in at least 28
states to compel a suspension, revocation or forfeiture of
NECC's license, the trustee said in his court request.
In addition, the trustee learned that one unnamed state may
seek to impose a penalty of more than $2.5 million.
Collora law partner Paul Cirel has been interacting with the
U.S. Justice Department, which is investigating the Framingham,
Massachusetts-based pharmacy, the trustee said. Cirel has
represented NECC since 2003 on regulatory matters. He also has
represented Barry Cadden, NECC's chief pharmacist.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bernard Orr)