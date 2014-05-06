BOSTON May 6 The trustee overseeing the
bankruptcy of a Massachusetts pharmacy linked to a 2012
meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people asked a judge on
Tuesday to approve a settlement that would pay out $100 million
to victims, families and creditors.
The deal calls for the owners of the New England Compounding
Center, which produced a tainted steroid that sickened more than
700 people in 20 states, to contribute $50 million to a fund
intended to settle hundreds of lawsuits filed against the
company after the outbreak.
The balance of the funds will come from insurers and the
potential sale of another company owned by NECC's investors.
"This is a good recovery given the reality of the
bankruptcy, but it isn't nearly enough to make up for all that
the victims and their loved ones have suffered," said Kristen
Johnson, an attorney at law firm Hagens Berman who took the lead
in representing the plaintiffs that sued NECC.
If the deal is approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Henry
Boroff, plaintiffs could receive payments as early as next year,
plaintiffs' attorneys said.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company shut down in
October 2012 after authorities linked it to the worst outbreak
of fungal meningitis in U.S. history, the result of drugs it
shipped to health providers across the country to be used on
patients that suffered back pain. The company filed for
bankruptcy two months later.
The outbreak prompted national legislation to tighten
control of custom medication makers, which have played an
increasingly large role over the past two decades in producing
medications. Pharmacies had not been subject to the same level
of regulatory scrutiny as drug manufacturers.
The deal was first reached in December but had not been
filed in court until Tuesday.
Attorneys for the pharmacy's owners could not be reached for
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Prudence Crowther)