BOSTON Oct 10 The campaign of U.S. Senator
Scott Brown said on Wednesday it would donate to charity the
campaign contributions received from the owners of a pharmacy at
the center of a deadly meningitis outbreak.
"Sen. Brown supports a full and thorough investigation to
determine responsibility for this tragedy and to ensure nothing
like it ever happens again," the campaign of the Massachusetts
Republican said in a statement. "In the meantime, the campaign
is donating contributions from the company owners to the
Meningitis Foundation of America."
A total of 138 people have contracted meningitis and 12 have
died in the outbreak, which has been linked to a potentially
contaminated steroid, according to the Centers of Disease
Control and Idaho on Wednesday.
State and federal regulators have said that all of those
infected were injected with drugs from New England Compounding
Center, based in Framingham, Massachusetts. Owners of the firm,
including Gregory Conigliaro, have donated to Brown's campaign,
according to election records.
Brown is in the midst of a bruising re-election battle
against Democratic nominee Elizabeth Warren, who is a Harvard
professor. Brown was leading Warren by 47 percent to 43 percent
in a recent poll of likely voters sponsored by radio station
WBUR. The two candidates face off in debate later on Wednesday
in Springfield.
Conigliaro donated $2,500 to Brown's campaign this year
through the end of June, according to records compiled by the
Center for Responsive Politics. Last month, Conigliaro and his
wife, Cynthia, invited local entrepreneurs to their Southborough
home for a fundraiser to meet Brown.
Attendees at that fundraiser who gave at least $500 to
Brown's campaign were promised a signed copy of Brown's book,
according to an invitation for the event. Donors of $1,000 were
to receive a book and a "private VIP pre-reception" with Brown.
And donors of $2,500 or more would get the book, private
reception and have a photo taken with the senator.