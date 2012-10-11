Oct 11 Two more people have died from fungal
meningitis linked to steroid injections, bringing the total to
14 deaths since the outbreak began last month, the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control said on Thursday.
A total of 170 people have been stricken with a rare fungal
meningitis in 11 states since the outbreak began, according to
the latest CDC tally, up from 137 listed on Wednesday.
Florida reported its second death in the outbreak and
Indiana its first death in the outbreak. The CDC also confirmed
the first case in Idaho, the 11th state to report a case. Fungal
meningitis cannot be transmitted from person-to-person.
The widening outbreak has alarmed U.S. health officials and
focused attention on regulations of pharmaceutical compounding
companies such as the one that produced the drugs, the New
England Compounding Center Inc in Framingham, Massachusetts.
The steroid is used as a painkiller, usually to alleviate
back pain, and could have been injected in some 13,000 patients,
authorities have said.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Patients show a variety of symptoms
including severe headaches and fever.