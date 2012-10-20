WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. death toll from
fungal meningitis linked to potentially contaminated steroid
injections has risen by two to 23, with North Carolina reporting
its first death, health officials said on Saturday.
Tennessee's death total in the outbreak rose to eight, the
highest state total, the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) said on its website.
States reported 13 new cases of fungal meningitis, raising
the total to 281. There are also three peripheral infections
caused by injections into joints.
The outbreak stems from medications shipped by the New
England Compounding Center (NECC) in Massachusetts. The company
faces federal and state investigations and lawsuits over the
tainted medications.
Indiana and New Hampshire reported two new cases apiece.
Virginia, Tennessee and New Jersey each had three new cases, the
CDC said.
Health regulators confirmed on Thursday the presence of the
deadly Exserohilum fungus in vials of the NECC steroid used for
pain injections. They estimate that as many as 14,000 people may
have been exposed to the contaminated medication.
NECC and its executives face a civil suit in Massachusetts
that seeks to freeze the officers' personal assets. Florida,
which has had three deaths and 17 cases, has barred NECC from
doing business in the state.