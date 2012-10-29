Oct 29 The deadly meningitis outbreak tied to
steroid injections from potentially tainted medications spread
to a 19th state on Monday with the first case reported in Rhode
Island, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Only four of the 23 states that received some of the
medication have not reported cases of fungal meningitis, which
has killed 25 people nationwide.
The four states that have not reported at least one case of
meningitis are California, Nevada, West Virginia and
Connecticut, the CDC said.
The total number of meningitis cases including the expansion
to Rhode Island reached 347 nationwide on Monday, the CDC said,
up 10 from the last report on Saturday.
There also are seven reported cases of infections after the
tainted steroid was injected into a joint such as a knee, hip,
shoulder or elbow, bringing the total number of infections to
354.
The steroid was supplied by New England Compounding Center
of Massachusetts, which faces multiple investigations. Health
authorities have said its facility near Boston failed to make
medications in sterile conditions.
