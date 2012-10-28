BOSTON Oct 28 Massachusetts regulators shut
down a pharmacy on Sunday after a surprise inspection raised
concerns about the sterility of its drugs, in the third such
closure since a deadly meningitis outbreak caused by
contaminated drugs from another pharmacy in the state.
The latest pharmacy to be closed, Infusion Resource, is not
affiliated with New England Compounding Center, the company
linked to the outbreak, officials said.
Infusion Resource in Waltham was closed after inspectors
last week found "significant issues" and "expressed concerns for
the sterility of products," said Madeleine Biondolillo, director
of the state's Bureau of Healthcare Safety and Quality.
No contaminated drugs were found at Infusion Resource, but
40 patients and their doctors were asked to return any
medications they received from the company, she said.
Massachusetts regulators have come under fire after
contaminated drugs from NECC, based in Framingham, were cited as
the cause of the outbreak which has so far killed 25 people and
sickened another 337 in 18 states.
The state is conducting inspections of all compounding
pharmacies which handle sterile medications in the wake of the
deadly national meningitis outbreak.
The two pharmacies shut down earlier were NECC itself, which
was closed on Oct. 3, and a sister company of NECC, called
Ameridose, that closed voluntarily for inspections on Oct. 19.
Bernard Lambrese, CEO of Infusion Resource, said in a
statement he wanted to reassure "patients and the general public
of the safety, purity and efficacy" of solutions produced at his
company's Waltham pharmacy. "Patient safety is something we take
very seriously," he said.
Lauren Smith, interim commissioner of the Massachusetts
Department of Public Health, told reporters the ongoing
state-wide inspections are part of "a series of aggressive and
necessary actions to protect public safety and enhance oversight
of this industry" following the national meningitis outbreak.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it
found "greenish black foreign matter" and other contaminants in
an injectable steroid produced by NECC. It also found that vials
from the same bin of the steroid contained what appeared to be a
"white filamentous material," according to the report released
by the FDA following inspections of the facility in October.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Christopher Wilson)