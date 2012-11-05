WASHINGTON Nov 5 Two congressional oversight
committees will hold hearings next week on the deadly U.S.
meningitis outbreak linked to tainted steroid injections and one
panel has invited an official from the compounding pharmacy
involved, aides said on Monday.
The House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee
expects to hear testimony from Food and Drug Administration
commissioner Margaret Hamburg on Nov. 14.
The Republican-led panel has also invited Barry Cadden,
co-owner of the New England Compounding Center, and James Coffey
of the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy, to
appear.
A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Health did
not say immediately whether Coffey would testify. A lawyer for
Cadden was not immediately available for comment.
On Nov. 15, the Democratic-controlled Senate Health,
Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold its own
hearing. It has invited a half-dozen witnesses including
Hamburg, Cadden and health officials from Massachusetts and the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Both committees have been investigating the outbreak that
has sickened 419 people, killing 30, in 19 states, according to
the CDC.
Lawmakers are trying to determine why NECC was allowed to
continue operating after federal and state officials had
identified problems at its facility including potential health
risks posed by its production of injectable drugs.
The committees are also considering possible legislative
action to enhance the FDA's oversight powers over compounding
pharmacies, which are regulated mainly by state pharmacy boards.