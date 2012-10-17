Oct 16 The U.S. meningitis outbreak linked to
contaminated steroid injections has claimed another life with
the death of a patient in Virginia, bringing the death toll to
16, the Virginia Department of Health said in a statement on
Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the department gave no details about the
victim other than that the person was from southwest Virginia.
It was the second death in Virginia after an injection of
steroids made by the New England Compounding Center in
Massachusetts.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier
Tuesday that there had been 15 deaths. But its tally sometimes
lags reporting from individual states.
Federal agents searched the offices of NECC in Framingham,
Massachusetts, on Tuesday as part of investigations of the
company.
(Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Eric Beech)