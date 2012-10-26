Oct 26 The U.S. death toll from a meningitis outbreak tied to contaminated steroid injections reached 25 on Friday following another death in Tennessee, the state where the problem was first discovered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

In its daily update on the meningitis emergency, the CDC said the latest fatality brings the number of deaths to 10 in Tennessee, the most of any state.

Michigan has reported five deaths, Florida and Indiana three each, Virginia two, and Maryland and North Carolina one each.

Eight more cases of meningitis were reported on Friday, bringing the national total to 331 cases. There were another seven cases of infections after a steroid was injected in a joint such as a knee, hip, shoulder or elbow.

The new cases reported by the CDC on Friday were in Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Tennessee. Cases have been discovered in 18 of the 23 states that received shipments of the suspect steroid.

The steroid was supplied by New England Compounding Center of Massachusetts, which now faces multiple investigations. Health authorities have said its facility near Boston failed to make medications in sterile conditions.

(Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Eric Beech)