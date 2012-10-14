* Hospital's doctors were first to see problem with
medication
* One patient on anti-fungal treatment for four weeks so far
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 14 At the epicenter of one
of the worst U.S. health scares in recent history, staff at St.
Thomas Hospital have battled around the clock for more than two
weeks to the save the lives of patients stricken with
meningitis.
The sprawling complex better known as a hospital for heart
patients, which sits atop a hill overlooking a wealthy area of
Nashville, has treated more than 15 percent of all victims in
the nation of a rare form of fungal meningitis.
St. Thomas is the place where doctors first began to realize
something was horribly wrong with back pain medications shipped
from New England Compounding Center in Massachusetts.
Fifteen people have died of meningitis in six states since
the outbreak began. Some 203 people have been sickened with
meningitis in 14 states and the numbers continue to mount.
The illness is believed to be linked to fungus contamination
in some of the steroid shipped from NECC used mostly for
epidural injections to control back pain.
Since the beginning of the month, some 330 patient have gone
to the St. Thomas 29-bed emergency room, where the triage area
is named after the mother of comedian, actress and star of
"Laugh In" Lily Tomlin, whose family is from Nashville and
donated privately to the facility.
But it is no laughing matter of late, as two people have
died of meningitis at St. Thomas and the hospital has treated 33
of the 53 cases of meningitis in Tennessee, the hardest hit
state.
While the hospital has not given patient names, one of the
casualties at St. Thomas was Reba Temple, 80, of Centerville,
Tennessee, according to a family friend. Temple herself was a
former health director of Hickman County.
More than 275 patients have undergone spinal tap tests at
the hospital, a painful procedure to determine if they have
meningitis.
"That has to be some type of entry for the Guinness Book of
World Records, an entry I wish we could have avoided," Dr.
Robert Latham, chief of medicine and director of the Infectious
Diseases Program at the hospital, said on Friday.
At one point 40 to 45 patients who had received injections
were being treated at St. Thomas each day, officials said.
Of those who have survived so far, two remain in critical
condition, 28 are in stable condition and on Friday the hospital
sent the first of its victims home, where the patient will
continue intravenous anti-fungal therapy.
"Our first case (of fungal meningitis) has been in the
hospital for over four weeks on continuous anti-fungal therapy,"
Latham said.
CLINIC GOT MORE VIALS THAN OTHER FACILITIES
Of the 17,676 vials of steroid suspected of being
contaminated, 2,000 vials went to the ninth floor of the
Nashville hospital, to St. Thomas Outpatient Neurosurgery
Center, more than any other facility in the nation. The clinic
is not affiliated with the hospital though it is on the
property.
Latham, who has worked around the clock and personally
supervised the treatment of every infected person at the
hospital, praised the staff.
"My involvement with these patients has also made me a key
eyewitness to another extraordinary story -- one of selfless
sacrifice and caring among nurses, associates and physicians who
have come forward to help in ways that I never imagined," Latham
said.
He said hospital employees ranging from telephone operators
answering calls from scared patients to heart doctors who
volunteered to work in the ER have helped the hospital cope with
what was a "horrific" situation.
St. Thomas is not out of the woods yet. On Friday, officials
confirmed another 111 patients of the Outpatient Neurosurgery
Center in the building may have received tainted medicine from
one of the lots as early as early June. Some of them may have to
come in for tests.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)