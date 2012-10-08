By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 8 U.S. health authorities
scrambled on Monday to identify more cases of a rare form of
meningitis, including enlisting local police to find people who
might be infected by tainted steroid injections that have so far
killed seven people.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 91 cases in
nine states on Sunday, up from 64 on Saturday.
The widening outbreak has alarmed federal and state health
officials and focused attention on regulation of pharmaceutical
compounding companies like the one that produced the drugs, the
New England Compounding Center Inc in Framingham, Massachusetts.
In Ohio, health officials said Monday they are mobilizing
community resources, including sheriff's offices, to check on
patients who have received the injections.
"If that means knocking on doors, then that's what they will
do," said Beth Bickford, executive director at the Association
of Ohio Health Commissioners, in a statement Monday. The state
has so far reported one case of fungal meningitis likely caused
by a tainted epidural steroid injection.
The company shipped 17,676 vials of the steroid
methylprednisolone acetate to 76 facilities in 23 states from
July through September, the Massachusetts Health Department
said.
The steroid is used as a painkiller, usually for the back,
and could have been injected in thousands of patients,
authorities have said.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord, and affected patients started showing a
variety of symptoms from one to four weeks after their
injections.
The company, which was previously the subject of complaints,
has suspended its operations while an investigation proceeds and
earlier recalled the three lots of the drug. It expanded its
recall on Saturday to all products compounded and distributed at
its Framingham facility.
A compounding pharmacy takes medications from
pharmaceuticals manufacturers and makes them into specific
dosages and strengths for use by doctors.
Complaints against the company in 2002 and 2003 about the
processing of medication resulted in an agreement with
government agencies in 2006 to correct deficiencies, the
Massachusetts Health Department said.
LIMITED FDA AUTHORITY
In 2011, there was another inspection of the facility and no
deficiencies were found. In March 2012, another complaint was
made about the potency of a product used in eye surgery
procedures. That investigation is continuing, the state health
department said.
The U.S. Food and Drug administration has limited authority
over the day-to-day operations of compounding pharmacies, which
are regulated primarily by state boards that oversee the
practices, licensing and certification of pharmacies and
pharmacists.
Compounded products do not have to win FDA approval before
they are sold, and the agency has no jurisdiction over how the
products are manufactured or labeled for use. Instead, the FDA
investigates cases of adulterated drugs in cooperation with
state regulators.
The FDA has tried to exert greater authority over compounded
drug products under a section of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act
that covers new drugs. But those efforts led to federal court
challenges that resulted in two separate and conflicting rulings
at the appellate level.
The nine states where fungal meningitis cases have been
reported are Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota,
North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.
Tennessee, where the outbreak was first detected, accounted
for most of the cases, with 32, including three deaths. Many
patients there remain hospitalized, some in critical condition.
Michigan had 20 cases and two deaths. One person died in
Maryland and another in Virginia, the CDC said.
Fungal meningitis is not contagious, the CDC said. Symptoms
include fever, headache, nausea and neurological problems that
would be consistent with deep brain stroke.
The steroid was sent to California, Connecticut, Florida,
Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan,
Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada,
New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, the CDC said.
A list of facilities that received vials from the infected
lots can be found via the website www.cdc.gov.
(Reporting By Tim Ghianni; Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Editing
by Greg McCune and Cynthia Osterman)