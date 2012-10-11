* Lawmakers seek tighter regulation of compounding companies
* Outbreak has sickened 138 people in 11 states, killed 12
* Senator Brown to return contributions from NECC owners
By Tim McLaughlin and Toni Clarke
BOSTON, Oct 10 A Massachusetts specialist
pharmacy linked to a company at the center of a major health
scare closed temporarily on Wednesday and a state regulator
clamped down on such operations in the wake of a meningitis
outbreak that has claimed a dozen lives.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Ameridose
LLC, a compounding pharmacy which shares ownership with the New
England Compounding Center (NECC) tied to the tainted steroid
treatments, had temporarily closed.
Massachusetts, which regulated the companies involved, also
said it would increase scrutiny of so-called compounding
pharmacies, which produce custom-made medications for doctors,
as calls grew for a nationwide crackdown.
Since the Sept. 25 recall of three lots of a steroid
produced by NECC, 138 people have contracted meningitis and 12
have died, according to the latest tally from the U.S. Centers
of Disease Control and officials in 11 states where the outbreak
has spread.
Idaho reported the first case discovered in the western
United States. The hardest hit state is Tennessee with 44 people
sickened with the rare disease.
The number of cases has grown rapidly as health
practitioners contacted some 13,000 people who received
injections from a potentially tainted supply of steroid
medication shipped to 23 states.
Officials have expressed concern that NECC and other
compounding pharmacies may have violated laws that allow them to
alter drugs based on the needs of individual patients rather
than produce large batches of medication for sale. NECC shipped
more than 17,000 vials of the steroid methylprednisolone
acetate, used mainly for back pain.
In one week, the meningitis outbreak has developed into a
major national health scare and threatens to become a scandal
over what the company was doing and who was supposed to be
regulating its activities.
Congress has come under pressure to close what critics see
as a loophole in regulation that left the company linked to the
tainted product largely exempt from federal regulation.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates only the
ingredients and their suppliers, not the compounders, which are
subject to a patchwork of state oversight.
"We urge Congress to give FDA (the Food and Drug
Administration) the authority it needs to assure these kinds of
outbreaks do not happen again," said an official of the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services, who declined to be
identified because of ongoing investigations.
Leading members of Congress and outside critics have begun
to ask why the FDA did not step in anyway.
"They dropped the ball. They either didn't follow up or have
chosen to look the other way or they have chosen to put
resources toward other things," said Dr. Michael Carome, a
health expert with the advocacy group Public Citizen.
The FDA said in a statement that its "legal authority to
regulate compounded drugs is complex and has been challenged
vigorously by the compounding industry both in courts and
Congress. FDA, along with everyone involved, is focused on
determining the cause of this outbreak and preventing this kind
of tragedy in the future."
Massachusetts officials said the state would require all
compounding pharmacies to sign a statement saying they are
complying with regulations on their work.
Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, a Republican, said on
Wednesday his re-election campaign would donate to charity the
campaign contributions received from the owners of NECC.
"Sen. Brown supports a full and thorough investigation to
determine responsibility for this tragedy and to ensure nothing
like it ever happens again," the campaign said in a statement.
ANGER FROM FAMILIES
Some patients expressed anger that such a sensitive area as
steroid medication was so lightly regulated.
George Cary, whose wife Lilian Cary is one of three people
to die in Michigan, said on Tuesday that Americans have a strong
belief in their medical and political system and the outbreak
should be a wake-up call to the nation.
"We don't have expectations of a faulty regulatory medical
system that allows these types of mistakes to be made," Cary
told reporters on his front lawn after a memorial for his wife.
"So perhaps the message is, wake up America."
In five states - Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia,
and Florida - the outbreak has claimed lives, with the latest
victim a 70-year-old man in Florida.
Thousands of people received the injections to relieve back
pain and other complaints and are at risk of infection.
Approximately 5 percent of patients treated with the suspect
medication in Tennessee have contracted meningitis, said Dr.
David Reagan, chief medical officer for the Tennessee Department
of Health. The rate of infection overall is not known.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headache, fever and
nausea. Fungal meningitis, unlike viral and bacterial
meningitis, is not contagious.
Some of the thousands of people exposed may have to wait
anxiously for weeks because the incubation period of the disease
is up to a month, health experts said.
In Tennessee cases, officials said they had found the
average incubation period to be 16 days, but they caution that
it could range from six to 42 days for their patients.
Tennessee has been the hardest hit state, with six reported
deaths and 44 cases of meningitis, followed by Michigan with
three deaths and 28 cases, Virginia with one death and 27 cases
and Maryland with one death and nine cases.
The other states with cases are Indiana (15), Florida (6),
Minnesota (3), North Carolina (2), Ohio (1), New Jersey (2) and
Idaho (1).