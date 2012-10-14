CHICAGO Oct 14 Seven more people have been
diagnosed with fungal meningitis linked to possibly tainted
vials of a steroid medication, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Sunday, bringing the total number
of cases to 205 in 14 states.
The death toll from the unprecedented outbreak was unchanged
at 15, the CDC said. It put the number of people sickened at 205
and said new cases were confirmed in New Hampshire, Florida,
Indiana, and Tennessee.
All but two of those who became ill were diagnosed with a
rare type of fungal meningitis that has been the hallmark of the
deadly outbreak. Two patients were diagnosed with peripheral
joint infections linked to the tainted drug.
Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit state, with 53
cases of meningitis and six deaths, the CDC said, followed by
Michigan with 41 cases and three deaths, and Virginia with 34
cases and one death.
The outbreak has turned into a major health scandal after a
company based in Massachusetts shipped vials that may have been
tainted to 23 states and 76 medical facilities.
The scare has prompted multiple investigations, and the
Massachusetts-based company at the center of the outbreak, New
England Compounding Center, has recalled the product and
suspended operations.
NECC distributed thousands of vials of a contaminated
steroid that has put 14,000 people at risk of contracting
meningitis, according to government health officials.
Meningitis is an infection of the membranes covering the
brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headache, fever and
nausea. Fungal meningitis, unlike viral and bacterial
meningitis, is not contagious.
The scare raised questions about how the pharmaceuticals
industry operates. NECC engaged in a little-known practice
called drug compounding that is not regulated by the Food and
Drug Administration, which generally oversees drug makers.
In compounding, pharmacies prepare specific doses of
approved medications, based on guidance from a doctor, to meet
an individual patient's need.
Emails to one NECC customer obtained by Reuters revealed the
company solicited bulk orders from physicians and failed to
require proof of individual patient prescriptions as required by
state regulations.
The emails support assertions made this week by state
pharmacy regulators that the compounding firm, which was
authorized to deliver products only in response to
patient-specific prescriptions, had violated its license in
Massachusetts.
Several states, including Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota and
Ohio, are investigating the company. New Hampshire and Tennessee
have scheduled administrative hearings on possible violations.